Jake Weidmann

The Power of the Pen

Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann
  • Save
The Power of the Pen calligraphy typography script lettering illustration flourishing quill
Download color palette

Executed in pen and ink using one of my hand-made dip pens.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann

More by Jake Weidmann

View profile
    • Like