Jake Weidmann

Semblance

Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann
  • Save
Semblance ship schooner nautical script sea ocean water spencerian waves
Download color palette

An entire poem written out in Spencerian Script.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Jake Weidmann
Jake Weidmann

More by Jake Weidmann

View profile
    • Like