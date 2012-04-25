Traverse iPad App

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Traverse is a hypothetical application for the iPad which aggregates useful information, such as length, makeup, and reviews, for user-generated regional trails. Users can create their own trails by either plotting trailhead points manually, or by allowing a companion iPhone application to track a user's path. Once a trail is published, detailed information concerning the trail's makeup, average elevation gain, precise curves, etc. is gathered through a combination of pre-existing Google Maps data and user-generated suggestions.