Traverse iPad App

Traverse iPad App
Traverse is a hypothetical application for the iPad which aggregates useful information, such as length, makeup, and reviews, for user-generated regional trails. Users can create their own trails by either plotting trailhead points manually, or by allowing a companion iPhone application to track a user's path. Once a trail is published, detailed information concerning the trail's makeup, average elevation gain, precise curves, etc. is gathered through a combination of pre-existing Google Maps data and user-generated suggestions.

