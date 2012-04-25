Drag, Drop, Share - Waiting

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A simple way to upload and share a file. Simply hook it into your cloud service, then whenever you want to share a file all you need do is drag and drop it into the outlined area. Once the file has been uploaded to your cloud, a short URL will be created.
This is the 'waiting' stage - more to come soon.