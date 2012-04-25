Adam Whitcroft

Drag, Drop, Share - Waiting

Drag, Drop, Share - Waiting ui mini sharing upload cloud
A simple way to upload and share a file. Simply hook it into your cloud service, then whenever you want to share a file all you need do is drag and drop it into the outlined area. Once the file has been uploaded to your cloud, a short URL will be created.

This is the 'waiting' stage - more to come soon.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
