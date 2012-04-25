Invisible Type (Arlo Vance)

Proprietary Serif 'c'

Invisible Type (Arlo Vance)
Invisible Type (Arlo Vance)
  • Save
Proprietary Serif 'c' type font type design typography typecaste
Download color palette

Look at the beak on that c! You should see the display weight.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Invisible Type (Arlo Vance)
Invisible Type (Arlo Vance)

More by Invisible Type (Arlo Vance)

View profile
    • Like