CouchOne Products couchone illustration orange couch blue chunk ribbon
Look at Couchio, it is now CouchOne! Today they announced their rebranding and also launched the re-designed website. Was so much fun to work with them, again. My favourite part were those illustrations for the website’s main sections.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
