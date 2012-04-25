Arron Hunt

Siri on OSX updated

Updated my concept of a siri enabled Mac. Inspired by the new notification center interface, having siri in a vertically dominant column is more similar to iOS than my previous concept.

Rebound of
Siri on OSX
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
