Stinging In The Rain

Stinging In The Rain arno kathollnig joke lettering typography type snake
@Arno Kathollnig, my apologies for the joke at your expense! Just couldn't get that pun from one of the James Bond movies that came to my head when I saw your phrase choice & wonderful typography. Forgive me! :D

Rebound of
Singing In The Rain ...
By Arno Kathollnig
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
