Anne Ulku

LOBSTALOVE

Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Hire Me
  • Save
LOBSTALOVE illustration collaboration sketch lobster invitation wedding
Download color palette

I asked my sister and her fiance to each draw me lobsters, those of which are pretty dang good (left- his, right-hers), for their wedding rehearsal/grooms dinner invitations (it's a lobster dinner).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anne Ulku

View profile
    • Like