Look it's Jesus! Again!

Ok so I am playing around with color now. I get so stuck in trying to make things look so realistic that I wanted to breakaway and do something completely different. It's a little weird but I'm trying to be more creative with my color choices and no limiting myself to what is "real looking" but what expresses the mood I am trying to express.

Rebound of
Look it's Jesus!
By Adam Grason
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
