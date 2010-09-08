Look it's Jesus! Again!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ok so I am playing around with color now. I get so stuck in trying to make things look so realistic that I wanted to breakaway and do something completely different. It's a little weird but I'm trying to be more creative with my color choices and no limiting myself to what is "real looking" but what expresses the mood I am trying to express.