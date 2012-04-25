Melissa Olson

Mapped In Two Dimensions: Part 1

Melissa Olson
Melissa Olson
  • Save
Mapped In Two Dimensions: Part 1 portrait self-portrait preview photography conceptual
Download color palette

First in a new series of pieces created in reactions to dreams. Full image can be seen on Flickr here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/icatchfoxes/7100292249/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Melissa Olson
Melissa Olson

More by Melissa Olson

View profile
    • Like