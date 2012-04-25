Tortoiseshell Black

Kashyyyk Wookiees

Kashyyyk Wookiees illustration logo sports ice hockey
Here is my final Chewie concept. This is the first in a set got some more to work on once this concept and all other bits are finished. If anyone is wondering, the shapes under the Wookiees type spells "Chewbacca" in Aurebesh.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
