Buy Books - Checkout To Payment Page - light & dark theme

Buy Books - Checkout To Payment Page - light & dark theme
Download color palette
  1. buy_books_-_checkout_to_payment_page_1x.png
  2. checkout_dark_1x.png
  3. checkout_light_1x.png
  4. checkout_light_with_keyboard_1x.png
  5. checkout_dark_with_keyboard_1x.png

Happy Friday Guys! As I said earlier, presenting the checkout screens where the user will see our standard payment methods such as credit card, debit card, wallet, or even using paypal (not shown in this shot). I’ll show you the payment success screen + downloaded version of the eBooks in my next shot. I hope you like this. If you have missed out my previous shots to this project just go down and check its rebound shot. Cheers!

I’m also adding these individual iPhoneX screens under attachment.

Ux books quick buy my shopping cart screens 1x 4x
Rebound of
UX Books Quick Buy My Shopping Cart Screens 1x
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

