Rabbit in ActionScript

Rabbit in ActionScript generative art rabbit code actionscript as3 curves animal
This is one example of the animals that I have generated with ActionScript

Rebound of
2011 (work in progress)
By Antoine Mouquod
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
