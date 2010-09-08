Adam Grason

Hardened Heart T Shirt

Hardened Heart T Shirt black white illustration illustrator apparel grunge
Got contacted by a christian apparel company to do the back of a camp shirt. The front is actually kind of embarrassing, it looks really traditional and boring. So they asked me to do a 1 to 2 color design around the topic of Psalm 95:7-8. So I illustrated a iconic heart shape and gave it some grunge to make it look a little rocky and cracked while the other half is clean living. I'm thinking of changing out the font but mostly did the current script for placement.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
