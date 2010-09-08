Hardened Heart T Shirt

Got contacted by a christian apparel company to do the back of a camp shirt. The front is actually kind of embarrassing, it looks really traditional and boring. So they asked me to do a 1 to 2 color design around the topic of Psalm 95:7-8. So I illustrated a iconic heart shape and gave it some grunge to make it look a little rocky and cracked while the other half is clean living. I'm thinking of changing out the font but mostly did the current script for placement.