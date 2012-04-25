George Balinov

Chinchillah Visual

George Balinov
George Balinov
chinchillah motion hairs letters cinema4d after effects
Snapshot from motion graphics video for Chinchillah
Check out the video here: https://vimeo.com/31949451

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
