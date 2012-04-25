Lynae Hilton

Embassy of Hope - SA

Lynae Hilton
Lynae Hilton
Hire Me
  • Save
Embassy of Hope - SA logo maroon orange star
Download color palette

logo design for Embassy of Hope - SA

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Lynae Hilton
Lynae Hilton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lynae Hilton

View profile
    • Like