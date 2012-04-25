A icon for a winery. I wanted to add a cork and some stains but time didn't allow. What do you think? Should I start posting some of my .psds for people to play with?

EDIT: Here is the PSD. I use @Michael Flarup 's template to build my icons. Be warned the PSD is 38mbs :)

http://www.box.com/s/aa235a5514e44707d838