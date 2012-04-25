Gary Keeler

Wine Cask

Gary Keeler
Gary Keeler
  • Save
Wine Cask icon app ui interface ux ios apple ipad iphone wine user application
Download color palette

A icon for a winery. I wanted to add a cork and some stains but time didn't allow. What do you think? Should I start posting some of my .psds for people to play with?

EDIT: Here is the PSD. I use @Michael Flarup 's template to build my icons. Be warned the PSD is 38mbs :)

http://www.box.com/s/aa235a5514e44707d838

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Gary Keeler
Gary Keeler

More by Gary Keeler

View profile
    • Like