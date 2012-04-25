Person List

Paul Robert Lloyd

Sorry, I couldn’t help myself!

This is already looking good, but I had a few suggestions and thought it best to demonstrate visually:

• Adding borders and drop shadows to images takes up a lot of extra space. It's a good idea to give the photos some sort of treatment though, so I've added a faint border and white drop-shadow to made them look inset into the table row.

• The table headers needn't be as tall as you have them. Not sure how tall they are by default, but I've tried to maintain aspects of both your design and native iOS conventions.

• Finally, I've used multiples of 8 for margins and padding, just so that everything feels balanced and tied together. Once you've read this article, you won't be able to look at an iPhone interface in the same way again!

