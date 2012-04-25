Bryan Le

Rokkan

Bryan Le
Bryan Le
  • Save
Rokkan announcements news rokkan
Download color palette

Such a bittersweet announcement to make.

I will be giving up my post at HUGE to rejoin forces with my dear friend and mentor at ROKKAN as Creative Director. Excited to start a new chapter, incredibly sad to close another.

Check them out, http://rokkan.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Bryan Le
Bryan Le

More by Bryan Le

View profile
    • Like