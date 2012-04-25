Amy Hood

Society Motors A

Society Motors A logo badge branding brand motorcycle motorcycles motors vintage retro lightning bolt seal
A logo I'm working on for a friends motorcycle shop. He wanted simple, bold and symmetrical. Something that could be used in a metal badge for a gas tank decal. Here's one of the options. Still working! Inspired by vintage branding.

