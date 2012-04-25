Zach Miller

1st prize is a Cadillac El Dorado

Zach Miller
Zach Miller
  • Save
1st prize is a Cadillac El Dorado quote champion monochrome typography
Download color palette

3rd prize is you're fired

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Zach Miller
Zach Miller

More by Zach Miller

View profile
    • Like