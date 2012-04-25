Sharon Brener

Craftbox IV

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Hire Me
  • Save
Craftbox IV identity revision client illustration
Download color palette

Getting close to final identity/color scheme/web design for Craftbox!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like