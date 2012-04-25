DKO

Thx to Lemetriss

DKO
DKO
  • Save
Thx to Lemetriss pizza wood table red yellow thanks thx nice food yummy
Download color palette

My first and quick shot - thx to Dmitry Myasnikov (Lemetriss) for the invite.

P.S.I have some problems with the light and shadows and other, but I don't have more free time to fix that, the job is more important )


-----------------------------------------
Twitter | Behance | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2012
DKO
DKO
👋 👇 👍

More by DKO

View profile
    • Like