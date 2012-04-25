Karmon French

Sky

Somewhat of a WIP retro illustration. The idea is that the slideshow will transition up (vertically rather than a traditional horizontal transition) to reveal more of the sky with each click or cycle. It begins with clouds, and progresses up and up, to reveal constellations and planets--obviously not-to-scale.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
