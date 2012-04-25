Maksim Petriv

Spotify for iPad - Unofficial App

spotify ipad ios music iphone apple
First look at the work in progress on the unofficial Spotify for iPad client. For more follow the progress on twitter or here.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
