Area.fm branding concept

Area.fm branding concept
A brand for a self-directed UI/UX project. I've been less than thrilled with music apps, and have my own ideas on how to have people be social around the concept of music. The theme here is- What would an alien think of your music collection if he was trying to study humans? / Area 51, exploration, playful, fun, legible at small size, etc.

Posted on Apr 25, 2012
