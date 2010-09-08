Hicksdesign

Shelf again

Shelf again
Having said that I WOULD NOT BE DOING ANY WOOD BACKGROUNDS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, I've gone and done one after all. And changed the lighting direction. I prefer it, as it looks warmer, and generally its all starting to come together. Also has keyboard navigation do, so the horizontal scrolling works with arrow keys, and on the iPad it swipes perfectly!

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
