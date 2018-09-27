Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikita Zimin

Abstract Ui #4

abstract geometry resemblance shapes experiment minimalism mobile os ui
I'm starting to like what it's starting to look like :)

These's a lot of action going on in this one. Each of blocks has its own speed and all are tend to be moving horizontally at the same time.

More abstract comps to explore dynamics and composition of static shapes to come.

// Also testing my generic phone mock-up extensively.

Posted on Sep 27, 2018
Modern classy interfaces for the future now.
    • Like