Bruno Sartori Quadros

Check & Rest Animations

Bruno Sartori Quadros
Bruno Sartori Quadros
Check & Rest Animations
Hey folks,
Here are some micro-interactions from rest flow at the Hercules Workout app.

You can see more info about the Hercules project here:
https://www.olmps.co/cases/hercules

Posted on Sep 26, 2018
Bruno Sartori Quadros
Bruno Sartori Quadros
Welcome, I'm Product Design based in Brazil
