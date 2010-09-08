Ben Shoults

Browser UI

Ben Shoults
Ben Shoults
  • Save
Browser UI dark white clean proxima nova ff meta serif web pro
Download color palette

Browser UI action coming soon. This screen was taken from the browser and is slightly zoomed out (wanted to get a bit more in there).

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Ben Shoults
Ben Shoults

More by Ben Shoults

View profile
    • Like