Hey guys!
Google Pay - Redesign UX Concept
Google Pay is the fast, simple way to pay online, in stores and more. Book a trip, grab a meal, see a show, and enjoy new experiences – all without your wallet. Getting started on the web or with the app is easy. Just add a card, and you’re ready to go.
Go with just your phone. From daily commutes to cross-country flights, you can go anywhere with Google Pay. Simply save your tickets and transit passes, use your phone at the gate, and go.
Shop smarter. Google Pay lets you keep everything you need to speed through checkout on your phone. Plus, the Home tab gives you all the information you need, right when you need it. See your recent transactions, find nearby stores, and enjoy access to rewards while you shop.
Encrypted and secured by Google. Google Pay protects your payment info with multiple layers of security, using one of the world’s most advanced security infrastructures to help keep your account safe. And when you pay in stores, Google Pay uses an encrypted number instead of your actual card number, so your real card details stay safe.
Let me know your thoughts? about this concept.
