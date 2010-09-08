Patrick Schneider

Droptext Icon, my last rebound, promise!

Patrick Schneider
Patrick Schneider
Hire Me
  • Save
Droptext Icon, my last rebound, promise! blue iphone droptext icon dropbox
Download color palette
D1a8876aa69c76607519ffb37aee3f64
Rebound of
Droptext Icon with less Dropbox
By Patrick Schneider
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Patrick Schneider
Patrick Schneider
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Schneider

View profile
    • Like