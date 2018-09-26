Overtime with Luke Wroblewski

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Our latest Overtime guest, Luke Wroblewski, is known best for humanizing technology. He’s the author of several web design books, has founded several start-ups that were later acquired, and he’s now the Product Director at Google.

In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Luke discuss the key ideas behind his book Mobile First and how that translates to building for devices today, why we should be data-informed, not data-driven when it comes to building products, and what he learned from his time creating and building Bagcheck and Polar. This episode is brought to you by Wix.

Posted on Sep 26, 2018
