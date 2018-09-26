Overtime with Luke Wroblewski

Our latest Overtime guest, Luke Wroblewski, is known best for humanizing technology. He’s the author of several web design books, has founded several start-ups that were later acquired, and he’s now the Product Director at Google.

In this episode, @Dan Cederholm and Luke discuss the key ideas behind his book Mobile First and how that translates to building for devices today, why we should be data-informed, not data-driven when it comes to building products, and what he learned from his time creating and building Bagcheck and Polar. This episode is brought to you by Wix.