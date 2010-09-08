Matthew Skiles

Primate Labs Redesign

@jfpoole just launched the redesigned Primate Labs. Designed by yours truly :)

Let me know what you guys think of it.

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
