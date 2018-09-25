🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Construction of logo for Djakovacki vezovi, a folklore event held every summer in the City of Djakovo (Republic of Croatia). The new logo kept the composition of the current logo. Croatian coat of arms is is placed in the middle and the typography is arranged in the semicircle. In the upper part is the class of wheat. Wheat is a symbol of the richness of Slavonia.
To see the whole proposal for the new visual identity for Djakovacki vezovi, click on the link in bio.