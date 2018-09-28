Elodie

Xd - Daily Challenge #3 - Newsletter subscription

adobe xd xddailychallenge subscription gaming razer popup webdesign
Hello!

Another shot for day #3 : Design & prototype a newsletter subscription. I was on the razer website few days ago and I choose to work on a redesign for their subscription popup.

Find the before/after popup on the behance page.

--------
Have a creative day!

Posted on Sep 28, 2018
