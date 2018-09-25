Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UX Books Quick Buy My Shopping Cart Screens 1x education ios iphone iphonex shopping buy payment checkout ecommerce books design ux colors interface icon sketch branding app ui
Happy Tuesday Guys! Presenting some screens for the shopping cart where it shows the number of book with its formats such as ebook and paperback editions have been added. The current user can click on the proceed the checkout to confirm rest of the information and payment. I’ll show you the payment pages + check out pages in my upcoming shots. I hope you like this. If you have missed out my previous shots to this project just go down and check its rebound shot. Cheers!

