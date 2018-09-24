Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pariah Vinyl Cover

Pariah Vinyl Cover vinyl cover album artwork album cover album ying yang rats typography sketchdrawing cover artwork lp cover
Vinyl Cover Design for the crust-punk band PARIAH. The Ying Yang concept includes two rats (black & white) spinning around the same axis. Handmade typography and sketches scanned and edited.
