Pariah Vinyl Cover

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Vinyl Cover Design for the crust-punk band PARIAH. The Ying Yang concept includes two rats (black & white) spinning around the same axis. Handmade typography and sketches scanned and edited.
---------------------------------------------------
See more of my work on my | Instagram