Hello Dribbblers,
Web app to manage the clinic appointments.
A patient calls the clinic to book an appointment time with the doctor. The receptionist enters his/her details on the app and books a slot on the app.
Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/75795269/Appointment-Scheduling-App