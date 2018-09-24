Anu Raveendran

Appointment Scheduling App

Appointment Scheduling App ui ux creative simple clean web design ui ux health medical web admin interface minimal appointment activity dashboard app
Hello Dribbblers,

Web app to manage the clinic appointments.

A patient calls the clinic to book an appointment time with the doctor. The receptionist enters his/her details on the app and books a slot on the app.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/75795269/Appointment-Scheduling-App

Designer @Nissan Motor Corporation 🏎
