Xd - Daily Challenge Exploration - Chicago City Tour by night

webdesign travel city tour chicago xddailychallenge home page exploration
I tried some few explorations after day #2 on the Adobe XD Challenge and I choose to work on a night city tour. 

There are two main action. One button to explore the places you will see with the night city tour and one to book the tour.

Have a nice day!

Posted on Sep 24, 2018
