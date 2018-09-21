Vip Sitaraman

The Irvine Company — Fashion Island: Advertising

Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman
  • Save
The Irvine Company — Fashion Island: Advertising apparel marketing advertising banner ads graphic design design ads
Download color palette

Redesign display ad creative for all Google DFP-supported formats. Advertising for Style Week OC promotion by Fashion Island and Simply.

Create your own showcase with the PSD bundle: Download here→

See more: Behance | Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2018
Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman

More by Vip Sitaraman

View profile
    • Like