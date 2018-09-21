Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Explore - Santa Monica - Ipad

This is the ipad version for Explore with Hilton. The dual experience of the list view and map view behind it provides a great user experience for the user.

*Animation was speed up due to file size limits.
*You can download the normal speed.

Show Some ❤️ or Some Critiques 🔍..

Posted on Sep 21, 2018
Product Designer in Los Angeles

