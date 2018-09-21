Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Round Keychain Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Round Keychain Mockup customizable company keyholder bibelot advertising trinket keychain design accessory download psd mockup
Round Keychain Mockup customizable company keyholder bibelot advertising trinket keychain design accessory download psd mockup
Round Keychain Mockup customizable company keyholder bibelot advertising trinket keychain design accessory download psd mockup
Round Keychain Mockup customizable company keyholder bibelot advertising trinket keychain design accessory download psd mockup
Round Keychain Mockup customizable company keyholder bibelot advertising trinket keychain design accessory download psd mockup
Round Keychain Mockup customizable company keyholder bibelot advertising trinket keychain design accessory download psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  2. 1_-_creativemarket.jpg
  3. 3__1_.jpg
  4. 4__1_.jpg
  5. 2.jpg
  6. 5__1_.jpg

Round Keychain Mockup

Price
$4.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Round Keychain Mockup
$4.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 2 psd with keychain (top view and side view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• keychain design;
• ring color, chain color; edging color;
• lighting;
• shadows;
• background color, design and side light;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like