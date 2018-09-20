Regen G.
Queble

Reading App Design Project - Interactive 2

Regen G.
Queble
Regen G. for Queble
Hire Us
  • Save
Reading App Design Project - Interactive 2 iphone x iphonex motion interaction design icon typography illustration clean reading animated animation read branding book queble interface design app ux ui
Reading App Design Project - Interactive 2 iphone x iphonex motion interaction design icon typography illustration clean reading animated animation read branding book queble interface design app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. read02.gif
  2. attached_1.png

This is a continuous work showcase for a reading app design project. Previously, we have published:
Detail & Reading
Home & Profile
Feeds & Messages
Pull-to-refresh Animation - created by our amazing motion designer @James G.
Full Review
Interactive Design 1

This is the follow-up animation from interactive design 1. Comment below to share your feedback of if you have questions. Follow our team so you don't miss interactive design 3.

Have a project in mind? Let's talk:
Queble Studio | hello@queblesolutions.com

attached_2.mp4
4 MB
Download
1600x1200 4x
Rebound of
Reading App Design Project
By Regen G.
Queble
Queble
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Queble

View profile
    • Like