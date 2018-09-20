Reading App Design Project - Interactive 2

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a continuous work showcase for a reading app design project. Previously, we have published:
Detail & Reading
Home & Profile
Feeds & Messages
Pull-to-refresh Animation - created by our amazing motion designer @James G.
Full Review
Interactive Design 1
This is the follow-up animation from interactive design 1. Comment below to share your feedback of if you have questions. Follow our team so you don't miss interactive design 3.
Have a project in mind? Let's talk:
Queble Studio | hello@queblesolutions.com