Nutrimedy - Telehealth Platform

Nutrimedy - Telehealth Platform platform tiles calendar user interface user experience application desktop application management data management panel desktop dashboard
Nutrimedy is a telehealth platform that connects patients with expert dietitians and curated content tailored for their nutritional needs 🥗🍎🥑

We had a chance to design and develop mobile and desktop flows for both types of users. 💪

Here you can check out how the home dashboard of the RD (Registered Dietitian) looks like. Main focus is put on appointments management 📅 but details of each of the patients are available by just one click.

