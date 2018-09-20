Vasil Kamarashev

Embedded / Live Chat Notifications UI messenger product website notifications drop drag animations app interaction principle app principle ui motion micro interaction live chat embedded chat chat
Lots of web apps nowadays have chat clients. So decided to do some exploration on embedded / live chat ui and animations :) That's a solution where you'll be always in touch with your teammates no matter where you're in the app.

