Design Resurrection 01

Design Resurrection 01 platform webb investing investment money saving bank fintech typography website ux ui app
I'm resurrecting some old projects!

This was a design for an investment platform, specifically targeted at millennials. This particular shot is of the dashboard, the idea is that it would be super straightforward and easy to use. The colours and soft touches were purposely chosen to give a friendly and approachable vibe.

https://www.finimize.com

