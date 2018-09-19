More Pages For The Feed Section With Light Version

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Friends! My space is surrounded by sketch art boards, and more art boards, and I was wondering what to share next. Just kidding. Here is another shot from the feeds section with light version of it. I hope you like. Have a great day!
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Love to have your comments down 👇🏻 here
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖