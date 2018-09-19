Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

More Pages For The Feed Section With Light Version

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
More Pages For The Feed Section With Light Version profile feed iphone iphonex interface design dashboard ios colors icon illustration sketch flat branding app ux ui
More Pages For The Feed Section With Light Version profile feed iphone iphonex interface design dashboard ios colors icon illustration sketch flat branding app ux ui
Download color palette
  1. more_pages_for_the_feed_section_with_light_version_1x.png
  2. more_pages_for_the_feed_section_with_light_version_1x.png

Hello Friends! My space is surrounded by sketch art boards, and more art boards, and I was wondering what to share next. Just kidding. Here is another shot from the feeds section with light version of it. I hope you like. Have a great day!

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Love to have your comments down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

My course feed 1x 4x
Rebound of
My Course Feed
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like