🚨Vinyl store - A Free E-commerce UI Kit [.sketch + .psd] 🚨

E-commerce UI Kit [Sketch]

E-commerce UI Kit [Sketch]

Hi Dribbblers,

Here's our latest project - a downloadable ecommerce UI kit designed by @Radek Prekurat

This is a conceptual design for an online Records Store. Check out full screen to see it in high resolution. You’re welcome to download the kit for free!

⚠️ And what's more, we started our Gumroad profile - a place where you can get for free all of our free resources proudly crafted by our designers!

Download them in Sketch & PSD formats and show your love by hitting the 😍Like button!

Posted on Sep 18, 2018
