🚨Vinyl store - A Free E-commerce UI Kit [.sketch + .psd] 🚨

Hi Dribbblers,
Here's our latest project - a downloadable ecommerce UI kit designed by @Radek Prekurat
This is a conceptual design for an online Records Store. Check out full screen to see it in high resolution. You’re welcome to download the kit for free!
⚠️ And what's more, we started our Gumroad profile - a place where you can get for free all of our free resources proudly crafted by our designers!
Download them in Sketch & PSD formats and show your love by hitting the 😍Like button!